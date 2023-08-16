A long journey

Pakistan celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday (Aug 14). Different segments of society observed the event through a variety of ways. Some arranged functions while some decorated their buildings. But amid these celebrations, we forgot to ask one question: have we achieved the purpose of independence? Is Pakistan a democratic country? The nation must analyze whether the country respects and upholds democratic values. The purpose of independence will be completed when the people of Pakistan become prosperous.
Haroon Sarfraz
Chakwal
Often the inability of young people to talk about their bottled-up feelings to the right person who can give timely...
On Monday , most Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day with fervour. But my heart was filled with sorrow and despair....
The brutal murder of a Sukkur-based journalist highlights the disappointing law and order situation in the city....
That a senator from Balochistan has become the caretaker prime minister of the country is a welcome step. The move...
A famous tourist spot, Gorakh Hills, is located in the Kirthar Mountains, a few kilometres away from Dadu, Sindh. The...
Due to the unavailability of many life-saving medicines in the country, patients are forced to buy them from the black...