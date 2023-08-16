A long journey

Pakistan celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday (Aug 14). Different segments of society observed the event through a variety of ways. Some arranged functions while some decorated their buildings. But amid these celebrations, we forgot to ask one question: have we achieved the purpose of independence? Is Pakistan a democratic country? The nation must analyze whether the country respects and upholds democratic values. The purpose of independence will be completed when the people of Pakistan become prosperous.

Haroon Sarfraz

Chakwal