Judiciary has to apply laws, protect Constitution and basic rights of citizens: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, said on Saturday that the judiciary has to apply laws and protect the Constitution and fundamental rights of citizens while the commission has a vital role in reforming laws.

He stated that for protection of fundamental rights, the judiciary is as relevant as it would be as per constitutional requirement. The CJP expressed these views while chairing the meetings of National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), Governing Body of Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, the other day.

The meetings were organised by the Secretariat of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. The commission’s Secretary, Riffat Inam Butt, convened the meetings, said a press release received here on Saturday from the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The CJP remarked that the judiciary was committed to providing expeditious justice despite being confronted with challenges. The CJP stressed upon the need to discourage false and frivolous litigation. He stated that ADR is very important tool to reduce the burden of courts by amicable settlement of disputes and appreciated the role of ADR Committee and Commission for taking initiatives to ensure effective implementation of ADR framework in the country.

The CJP also stressed upon the use of Information Technology by judges, judicial officers, court staff and the Bar to enhance the service delivery of justice sector. He stressed upon the need of capacity building and professional development of judicial officers, lawyers and court staff. He urged the chief justices of high courts to take benefit of training programmes being imparted by the Federal and Provincial Judicial Academies.

The meeting of NJPMC was attended by the Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rahman; Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan; Chief Justice High Court of Sindh Ahmed Ali M Shaikh; Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti; Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq and Acting Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan.

The NJPMC reviewed the performance of justice sector institutions and judiciary in line with its previous directions. The committee also reviewed institution, disposal and pendency of cases, vacancy positions in the judiciary, factors hindering efficient administration of criminal justice system, particularly, issues relating to submission of challans, conviction and acquittals, statistics of under trial prisoners, issues of jail inmates and pending appeals of convicted prisoners were also discussed in detail to devise an effective mechanism to address the issues.

While chairing the meeting of the Governing Body of Access to Justice Development Fund, the Chief Justice emphasized upon the need to expeditiously execute the projects for improvement of infrastructure in district courts, especially, to create facilities for women judicial officers, litigants and lawyers.

The CJP asked the chief justices of high courts to take keen interest in making this pivotal funding resource beneficial for the infrastructural development of the judiciary. The CJP highlighted that there is lack of awareness about the free legal aid for deserving litigants and District Legal Empowerment Committees functioning across the country should create an awareness about the aid available for needy people. The Governing Body also approved amendments in rules for the committees to facilitate easy access to free legal aid.

The CJP also chaired the meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. All the members of the commission comprising Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court and all the chief justices of high courts and other nominated Members including Justice Mian Muhammad Ajmal, former judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Faisal Arab and Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate Supreme Court, attended the meeting of the commission.