GCU confers award on Gen Raheel

LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on General (retd) Raheel Sharif, the former army chief of Pakistan and the first Commander-In-Chief of the Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, KSA.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to General (retd) Raheel Sharif, who spoke to the students about the importance of three Cs in life: Character, Courage, and Competence. Prof Zaidi mentioned that some students make their alma mater proud, and General Raheel Sharif was one of them

General (retd) Raheel Sharif spoke about his own journey, including his family's legacy at GCU and the influence of his Old Ravian elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider, Military), who was a fearless soldier, embodying the ideals of courage and sacrifice.

The event highlighted Raheel Sharif's role in eradicating terrorism from the country and his position as the first military commander of the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition, representing 42 countries in the pursuit of global peace and security.