Pak-Turkish tour operators meet to boost tourism

LAHORE: The Punjab Tourism Department and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) held a groundbreaking virtual B2B meeting, bringing together prominent Turkish tour operators and representatives from Pakistan’s various provinces in a dynamic exchange aimed at boosting economic growth through enhanced destination promotion.

The online event took place here Thursday, marking a significant milestone in fostering international partnerships and advancing the tourism industry. The event witnessed a productive dialogue between Pakistani tour operators and Turkish counterparts, with a special focus on promoting Pakistan’s diverse and culturally rich destinations.

The question answer session provided a platform for discussions on strategies for effective destination marketing, collaboration opportunities, and mutual growth prospects. The key highlights of the B2B meeting included interactive discussions allowing Turkish tour operators to gain valuable insights into the unique attractions and offerings of Pakistan’s provinces. Pakistani tour operators, in turn, received firsthand feedback and suggestions from their Turkish counterparts.

Both Turkish and Pakistani tour operators expressed their enthusiasm for developing cross-promotional initiatives that showcase the rich heritage, historical sites, and natural beauty of Pakistan's provinces. Collaborative marketing campaigns were explored as a means to amplify tourism flows between the two nations.