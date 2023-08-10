Cop guarding polio team martyred in Bannu

A cop stands guard as a health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Karachi. — AFP

BANNU: A police constable, who was escorting a team of polio vaccinators, embraced martyrdom in a gun attack by suspected militants here on Wednesday.

A police official said that the incident took place in the limits of Miryan Police Station in Bannu.

He said that the martyred cop identified as Kamran Khan was deputed to provide security to the polio team administering oral polio vaccine to the children during the ongoing immunisation campaign against the crippling disease.

The attackers managed to escape from the spot after the attack.

The body of the slain cop was taken to a hospital for autopsy from where it was shifted to the police lines for funeral prayer.

Bannu Commissioner Pervez Sabatkhel, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Shah, relatives and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

Later the martyred cop was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Lalozai Surani village.

Meanwhile, RPO Qasim Ali Khan visited the site of incident along with DPO Iftikhar Shah and SP Investigation Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. He ordered an investigation into the attack to hunt down the terrorists behind the attack.