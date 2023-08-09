Court orders stern action against use, sale of vuvuzela

For children, Independence Day is synonymous with national flags, bunting and vuvuzelas, a small plastic musical toy resembling a trumpet. The loud sound it generates as kids play with it in the streets is quite irritating for many.
As Independence Day approaches, the sight of vuvuzelas hanging alongside other merchandise at stalls is a common sight.
Taking notice of “great nuisance” that the toy causes to the public, especially to ailing people, a judicial magistrate ordered on Tuesday stern action against its sale and use.
“Whereas, it has been brought in the knowledge of the undersigned that in the name of celebrations of Independence Day during the month of August, honking toy horns are being frequently used/sold within the territorial jurisdiction of this court due to which ailing persons and general public are facing great nuisance,” said Judicial Magistrate-X (Malir) Syed Anwar Ali Shah.
Taking cognizance of such offence(s) under Section 190(c) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1898, the magistrate directed the Sachal and Sharafi Goth SHOs to take stern action against people selling and using such toys under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code without fail.
