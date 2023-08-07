Pakistan held to 3-3 draw by Japan

KARACHI: Pakistan and Japan played a thrilling 3-3 draw in their match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, with Mohammed Khan scoring twice.

With a loss and two draws, Pakistan's chances for securing the semi-finals spot are bleak, with upcoming matches scheduled against India and China.

Against Japan, Rana Abdul scored Pakistan's first goal. Murtaza Yaqoob was adjudged the man of the match. For Japan Tanaka Seren, Kato Ryosei, and Ohashi Masaki scored a goal each.

Pakistan displayed an attacking game as they got in front twice but lacked firepower in finishing in the dying minutes. Pakistan kicked off blazingly as they looked for goal-scoring chances. But the Japanese defenders averted their moves and circle penetrations. But in the 9th minute, the Green-shirts finally managed to cut through the opponents' defence line and Abdul Rana fired one in. It was courtesy of Mohammad Khan's brilliant run into the circle, as despite losing ball control, the Japanese goalkeeper's early rush allowed Rana to score.

However, Japan picked up the rhythm and equalised the score in the 13th minute courtesy of skipper Seren Tanaka's sensational finish which left the Pakistani defenders clueless.

Pakistan continued its attacking game when the second quarter kicked off. Arshad Liaqat made a superb run, but his efforts got thwarted after a deflection sent the ball sailing over the goalpost. And three minutes later, Pakistan got the first penalty corner, but Khan’s shot went off target – as the Green-shirts failed to score any goal on 13 PCs in the ongoing event.

Within five minutes before the half-time hooter, Pakistan got rewarded for their consistent attacking display. After getting the PC, Mohammed Khan fired a shot through the goalkeeper's legs to put Pakistan 2-1 in front and end his team's goalless PC track record. Pakistan were leading 2-1 at half time.

Japan came roaring back in the third quarter as they kept Pakistan on the backfoot throughout the 15 minutes. The Japanese attacking line made dangerous moves and launched attack after attack, gaining a lot of PCs. In the ninth minute of the third quarter, Japan won back-to-back PCs but failed to score. But three minutes later, Kato's finish helped Japan to equalise after Takuma Niwa made an exceptional run at the baseline of the right-flank area and ensured the pass to Kato.

Just at the brink of the third-quarter hooter, Japan went 3-2 ahead after Masaki Ohash scored on the rebound. In the last quarter, Pakistan displayed a better game as compared to the third quarter and equalised in the eighth minute as Khan fired a shot into the top of the net courtesy of a PC. The remaining minutes also witnessed some counter-attacking hockey, but both sides failed to score a decisive goal to remain winless in the event.