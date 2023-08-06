BISP mobile registration centre inaugurated

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Shazia Marri inaugurated the mobile registration vehicle centre for the BISP in Karachi on Saturday.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she said the people of Pakistan were facing problems like poverty, terrorism and natural disasters and the nation had to fight these problems together.
“We want to make the people of Pakistan so resilient that they can face these problems with courage,” she said.
German Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz and BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad also attended the ceremony. Shazia said that the centre had been started with the support of the German government.
