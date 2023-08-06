Two Pakistanis released from Indian jail reach Karachi

Two Pakistanis who were released from an Indian prison reached Karachi on Saturday. Muhammad Ali from Badin and Muhammad Hanif from Karachi were handed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border by the Indian authorities.
Edhi Welfare Organisation’s Saad Edhi said Ali was a fisherman who had been arrested for violating maritime boundaries, while Hanif had gone to India through Nepal without a visa and spent six years in various jails in India.
Hanif went from Nepal to Delhi and Rajasthan. He also went to the Khawaja Gharib Nawaz shrine. India had released five Pakistanis at the Wagah border, said Edhi, adding that two Pakistanis were from South Punjab and one from Lahore.
