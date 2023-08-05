Terror wave conspiracy against country, says grand jirga

PESHAWAR: The grand tribal jirga has termed the recent wave of terror incidents as open terrorism against Pakistan, which is aimed at internally, economically and politically paralyzing the country under a well-planned international conspiracy.

Therefore, the state institution should sit together with the political forces and foil the designs of the anti-state elements, said Maulana Fazlur Rahman, while reading the joint declaration adopted on the occasion.

He also stressed the need for paying compensations to the people for the losses they suffered during the operations.

He said that the jirga also expressed concern over the attacks on police lines in Peshawar and Bara, the blowing up of a mosque in Khyber district, and terrorist activities in other parts of the province. He demanded concrete measures against the perpetrators of the terror incidents so that peace could be restored.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the borders of the country were porous. The people on both sides of the borders could easily cross it. He stressed the need for an effective strategy by both Pakistan and Afghanistan for eradication of terrorism. For this purpose the Afghan government should be contacted, he added.

He said that the jirga also asked those at the helm of affairs to implement the promises made with the people of the tribal belt for providing them basic amenities besides restoration of peace. He said that the promises made with the tribal people at the time of merger with regard to provision of health and education facilities, creation of jobs, uplift of the tribal belt and issuance of special funds for development should be materialized so that the sense of deprivation among the people of those areas could be overcome.

The jirga also condemned the May 9 incidents and urged that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in the incidents under relevant laws.

The jirga also suggested calling for an All Parties Conference to develop consensus among the political, religious parties and different walks of life against the wave of terrorism and develop a joint strategy.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the unity of the nation for restoration of peace was the most urgent need of the hour so that all kinds of international conspiracies could be foiled.

To a question about possible delay in elections, the Maulana said that they would leave the government exactly on August 9 and it would be the responsibility of the caretaker government to hold the election on time.

About the election commission’s role he said: “Let me give a message to the election commission that if it gets blackmailed over a letter of “an absconder”, how would it ensure a fair, just and transparent election.” Regarding change in the caretaker cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that no changes have been and would be made in the provincial interim cabinet. He said that the religious circles have unitedly rejected the use of weapons in the country as un-Islamic. “We have declared use of gun in the country as haram let alone suicide bombing. Three valid documents (decrees) have been approved by thousands of religious scholars from all schools of thought declaring armed struggle in the country as haram,” he informed.