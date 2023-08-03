GB smart school system improves performance of students

ISLAMABAD: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has surpassed other provinces and the federal capital in providing a smart school system to its students.

The successful launch of smart schools and technology and innovation in educational institutions has led to a higher student enrollment rate and significantly lower student absentees.

The latest data shared by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Wani reveals that more than 120 smart schools have been established and an additional 125 smart schools are in the making and this process will be completed within three months.

“Blended Learning Smart Classes have been implemented across the region's higher secondary schools as of December 2022. These classes feature cutting-edge teaching tools like LED Smart TVs, integrated LMS systems and Chromebooks, as well as an instructor who is physically present,” reflects the data. Around 400 computer labs have been established throughout Gilgit-Baltistan over the past four months and 184 laboratories are being solarized.

Sixty labs in the area have been given high-tech learning spaces that include robotics, 3-D printers, computers and other technological tools to facilitate learning in line with 21st-century demands.

Further, more than 200 schools have been renovated and modernized with improved furniture conditions and provision of the latest furniture to 40 schools. The data shared exclusively with The News unfolds that to address the shortage of classrooms, refabricated rooms have been added to 55 schools throughout the region.

This program entails the installation of classrooms and a washroom in flood-affected schools in GB. To develop interest of students in education, the government has provided specialized eyewear to 500 students after their BMI and vision tests.

Forty primary schools in Gilgit alone receive daily deliveries of wholesome meals whereas 20 schools in Chilas are receiving assistance from this service and 25 schools in Skardu have been added to the list of institutions.

Authorities have claimed that due to these steps, higher student enrollment rates are witnessed along with a significantly lower absence rate.

The Tech Fellow Program was also launched in GB where 100 Tech Fellows were hired and trained in pedagogy related to STEM, computer education and entrepreneurship.

These Tech Fellows are currently instructing students in Classes 6, 7 and 8 in these subjects, using both theoretical and practical examples in 200 schools.

The data also shares about the GB Career Fest 2022 which aimed to introduce the younger generation to both traditional and non-traditional careers. At the event, more than 20,000 students of Grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 networked with professionals working in various fields.

The GB government introduced six-month courses in data science, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology in Skardu and Gilgit by the NUST, with a 500 students' cohort each.

Through partnerships with the PTCN and the Aga Khan Education Foundation (AKEF), Gilgit-Baltistan has provided specialized training sessions for teachers.

To address the growing educational needs of the region, over 600 new teachers have been inducted in the past 14 months.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Summer Fiesta 2023 was held in July and 12 top organizations and academic institutions took part in it. Karandaz, Airblue, Learn-O-Bots, NHA, PNCA, AKRSP, Idara-e-Taleem-O-Agahi, LUMS, Dawood University and others were among the organizations and institutions mentioned. Over the course of 10 days, 28,000 students participated in enjoyable learning activities.

These events included yoga classes, field trips, math clubs, mental health awareness events and IT boot camps. In a significant accomplishment, the government of GB has successfully concluded the bidding process for the outsourcing of the hiring of 1,000 Education Fellows.

These 1000 Education Fellows will work as teachers, particularly in the fields of STEM and computer education, states the data. The financial literacy curriculum developed by NIBAF, which the Melinda & Bill Gates Foundation has funded, will be taught to students by Karandaaz Pakistan.

It will teach primary and secondary students about basic financial principles like budgeting, financial decision-making, saving, etc.

Further, government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan have shown impressive results in the secondary school certificate (SSC) part-I and part-II annual examination 2023 conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). The overall pass percentage in grade 9 stood at 45pc and grade 10 at 82pc.

According to a press release issued by the GB chief secretary office, 32 government schools showed 100pc pass percentage in 2023, as against 29 schools in 2022. Similarly, schools achieving 90pc results rose from 28 to 37pc. Districts Gilgit, Hunza, Ghizer and Diamer stood out as shining examples of progress, exhibiting remarkable improvements in their students’ results while districts Skardu, Astore, and Shiger displayed modest advancements.

