9th Muharram processions end peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR: The 9th Muharram processions passed off peacefully amidst tight security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

In the provincial capital, the main procession was taken out in the main Saddar Bazaar that ended peacefully. The cellular phone signals remained suspended and the city remained sealed on the ninth of Muharram.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan visited the command and control room and the command post in the inner city to check the security arrangements. The IGP directed the cops to remain alert and ensure foolproof security to the processions and majalis. He also visited various parts of the inner city.

Extraordinary security arrangements were made for the 9th of Muharram across the province

due to serious threats of terrorist attacks.The cellular phone signals remained suspended in many towns of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for security reasons.

Officials said all the routes of the processions were swept by the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs. Over 13,000 policemen were deployed in Peshawar for security.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed and the main Saddar bazaar, which remained sealed as the 9th Muharram procession was taken out from Hussainia Hall Imambargah. The procession after going through the traditional route culminated peacefully at the specified place.

“Security was provided to the Muharram processions and majalis in Peshawar in three layers. The processions and majalis were monitored through CCTV cameras, drone cameras as well as video cameras to keep an eye on any suspicious elements,” Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar told reporters during his visit to the routes of processions.

The CCPO said that apart from deployment of more continents and setting up checkpoints, intelligence-based operations in the outskirts continued. He added that actions also continued against pillion riders, tinted glasses and motorbikes without registration plates to keep a check on suspicious elements.

The inner Peshawar city was sealed and all roads in the area were blocked as part of security for the last two days. Most of the people remained indoors as most of the trade centres were closed and there was no communication. Meanwhile, the main procession of Ashura will be taken out from Kohati in the inner city tomorrow.

As part of extraordinary security arrangements in Peshawar, the roads from Kohati to Chowk Yadgar and Khyber Bazaar in the provincial capital have been blocked with concrete blocks for traffic to ensure security for the processions and majalis ahead of Ashura. Around 36 trade centres were closed till Sunday while more contingents of police were deployed.

Peshawar is among the most sensitive districts in Muharram. The city has already witnessed a number of terror incidents over the last few days. The cops were directed to remain alert and wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets to ensure their safety.

In Haripur, the 9th Muharram procession was taken out from Imambargah Imamia Sajjadia Muhalla Motian and ended at Imambargah Qadeemia Muhalla Chowki Police.

The mourners from different parts of the district participated and beat their chests and performed self-flagellation on the route that was heavily cordoned off by 400 personnel of police and elite force while FC and military cops stood alert to respond to the call for reinforcement.

Walk-through gates were installed for screening of participants including the mourners and the surveillance of the procession was carried out through video recording and CCTV cameras installed at the DC office especially for this purpose. As part of security measures, the administration has sealed the main bazaar and its link roads with barbed wires and kanaats on Thursday evening and the mobile service was suspended during the procession timing which was later restored.

Regional Police Officer Tahir Ayub, Commissioner Hazara Amir Sultan Tareen, DPO Omar Khan Gandapur and DC Auon Haider and other administrative officers visited the routes of the procession and reviewed the security arrangements.