ATC acquits Rana Sana

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court has acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a case of hurling threats to government institutions and officers.

The court issued the decision after the plaintiff altered his statement. The case had been filed against Sana by the Industrial Police Station Gujrat on the complaint of Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, a PMLQ leader. Later, talking to media, Sana said neither he nor any of his party members broke down court doors or stopped judges from doing their work.