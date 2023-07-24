Facebook friendship: Love brings Indian woman to Upper Dir.- Twitter@OsintUpdates

DIR: An Indian woman from Uttar Pradesh, who said she had fallen in love with a Pakistani man, has arrived in his native Upper Dir district.

The 35-year-old woman from Kailor, Uttar Pradesh, India, was identified as Ms Anju.

She had a friendship with Nasrullah, 29, a resident of Kulshoin village in Upper Dir. The two had started a friendship on a social media platform that later blossomed into love.

Born on 25/12/1988 in Uttar Pradesh, India, Ms Anju briefly told local journalists at Dir Khas on Sunday that she loved Nasrullah and she could not live without him.

She said they met on Facebook and their friendship turned into a deep love, after which she decided to leave India for Pakistan.

She had applied for a visit visa and had reached her destination, she added.

According to a security official, the friendship of Ms Anju and Nasrullah was being investigated.

District Police Officer of Upper Dir Mushtaq Khan told journalists that the woman was with them and they were investigating the matter.

He said the woman had a valid visa and she could stay for a month.

The DPO said the woman would be presented before the media once she was cleared.

A local journalist said the Indian woman was avoiding the media.

He said that several journalists rushed to the house of Nasrullah when the news about her arrival went viral on the social media but they were told the woman was not present at his home.