Two children killed, one injured due to electric shocks

LAHORE: Two children were killed while another sustained injuries due to electric shocks at Dhubi Mohallah, Charar Village Defence area during rain on Wednesday.

Police said that three children namely 8-years-old Zubair,12-years-old Faizan and 10-years-old Zaheer were bathing in heavy rain.When they reached near electric pole, they received severe electric shocks.As a result, Zubair and Faizan died on the spot while the injured Zaheer was shifted to the General Hospital. The dead bodies of the children were handed over to their families.