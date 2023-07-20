Cop martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was martyred when suspected militants opened fire on Mady Gate in Kulachi tehsil on Wednesday. The police said that militants equipped with sophisticated weapons opened indiscriminate fire in Mady Gate locality.

As a result, a cop identified as Mubarak Shah sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police and law enforces rushed to the spot, condoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The funeral prayers for the martyred cop was offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines here and later laid to rest with state honours.

Besides relatives, friends and people, officials of police and district administration attended the funeral prayer.

A report from Tank said senior police and military officials visited the Nasran outpost, which was recently attacked by miscreants. It was learnt that Tank District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed along with military officials visited the Nasran outpost in the district. The officials reviewed the situation and directed the cops to tighten security. The DPO directed the cops to ensure the safety of people by keeping a close watch on suspicious persons and maintain law and order at any cost.