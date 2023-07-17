JUIF to contest elections with full might

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on March 10, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: The top leadership of JUIF, which gathered at the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the party with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, has decided to fully participate in the general elections.

According to the party’s spokesman, the meeting discussed preparations for the general elections. However, he said that an important decision in this regard would be taken on the second day of the meeting i.e. Monday (today).

The JUIF leadership also expressed serious concerns over exchange of statements between Pakistan and Afghanistan and called for reconciliation between the two countries and solution to all issues amicably.

The JUIF leaders said that continuation of relations and contacts between the two sides should continue and peace and stability were in the interest of both the countries. In this connection, it was observed that military and political leadership of the two countries should immediately establish contacts.