Naeem slams Centre over delay in notifying census results

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday censured the federal government over the delay in notifying the results of the recent census. His statement was issued in response to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement that the census results would not be notified.

Rehman said Karachiites would not tolerate any injustice and undercounting in the name of the digital census. He warned that 35 million Karachiites would exercise their legal, constitutional and democratic rights if they have been undercounted in the recent census.

He said the rights of Karachi and Karachiites have been snatched in the name of the digital census. He added that the concerns raised by the JI in connection with the census have been proven valid.

He explained that several high-rises in the city as well as several other areas were not counted during the enumeration process, while the formalities were completed with the help of bogus statistics.

The JI leader said that the National Assembly seats for Karachi would increase to 35, and similarly, the number of provincial assembly seats in the city would be increased significantly if Karachiites were counted in full. The JI would continue its struggle for the rights of Karachi and its people, he added.