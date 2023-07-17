Under scrutiny

The consumption of energy drinks in our country has increased. These energy drinks can have various harmful effects on our health, including increases in heart rate and blood pressure due to the large amounts of caffeine they contain. Unfortunately, many of our young people have become accustomed to consuming energy drinks. The Punjab Food Authority appears to recognize the problem and has banned manufacturers from using the phrase ‘energy drink’ for caffeinated drinks. This is a good step. We should also launch a media campaign targeted towards young people describing the effects of these drinks on one’s health.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
Education is a fundamental right of every individual, regardless of their gender. Sadly, in Balochistan, the lack of...
Known for its vibrant energy and diverse culture, Karachi has long suffered from a lack of adequate infrastructure....
The story of Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan, along with her children, to marry a man in India has sparked a...
The soaring unemployment rate is dashing the hopes of our young graduates. The job market is bringing nothing but...
Pakistan has seen a rise in the number of young people choosing to leave the country due to the desire for better...
As a student of University of Karachi, I have experienced firsthand the financial burden placed on students and their...