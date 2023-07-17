Under scrutiny

The consumption of energy drinks in our country has increased. These energy drinks can have various harmful effects on our health, including increases in heart rate and blood pressure due to the large amounts of caffeine they contain. Unfortunately, many of our young people have become accustomed to consuming energy drinks. The Punjab Food Authority appears to recognize the problem and has banned manufacturers from using the phrase ‘energy drink’ for caffeinated drinks. This is a good step. We should also launch a media campaign targeted towards young people describing the effects of these drinks on one’s health.

Shahid Hussain

Karachi