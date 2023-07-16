Two boys drown in Ravi

Youngsters jumping into a water pond in Hyderabad. — APP/File

LAHORE: Two youngsters drowned in River Ravi here on Saturday. Police said that both the boys were taking a bath in the river when suddenly drowned. The drowned youngsters were identified as Ahmad s/o Azeem (19) and Abdullah s/o Amjad (20). On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers succeeded to trace the bodies and later handed over to their families.