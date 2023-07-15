KP caretaker CM denotifies Adnan Jalil as minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday signed a summary regarding the de-notification of caretaker minister of industries, commerce and technical education Adnan Jalil Khan and forwarded to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for final approval.

The News has obtained the summary signed by the caretaker chief minister and forwarded to the governor. Adnan Jalil is the son of late veteran Pakhtun nationalist and Awami National Party leader, Haji Adeel. Adnan Jalil belongs to ANP and the party leadership had proposed him for the provincial minister in the caretaker cabinet.

However, very soon differences emerged between the ANP leadership and Adnan Jalil over reasons not known to public yet. Sources close to the two sides, however, told The News that Adnan Jalil didn’t maintain the balance and got close to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

“What I know is Adnan Jalil got too close to the governor as he was his party leader. The party leadership had informed him and directed him to follow the party line but he failed to comply with the party discipline,” a senior ANP leader told The News on condition of anonymity.

Adnan Jalil was not immediately available for comments but one his close aides defending him argued: “Adnan Jalil has been performing well and his professional and academic credentials matched his ministry. He is being fired on two reasons - his refusal to patch up with CEO KPEZDMC on matter of principles and then his closeness with Governor Haji Ghulam Ali”.

There were reports that the ANP had a few days ago approached the government and asked them for de-notification of Adnan Jalil. However, ANP leaders claimed the governor came to his rescue and refused to sign the summary and returned with his observations.

In a fresh summary signed by the chief minister and dispatched to the governor stated that “the observations of the Honorable Governor in Para-7 of the Summary, have been re-considered both in terms of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisors and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1999.”

It further argued that the provincial caretaker government is performing its duties as per the mandate given to it under the constitution and law.

“The de-notification of the existing ‘minister is an administrative dispensation and the proposal has no financial implications and the re-shuffling / re-distribution of portfolios is in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business, 1985, Article 105 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides that Subject to the Constitution, in the performance of his functions, the Governor shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, or the Chief Minister,” it was explained in the summary.

The language used in the summary was quite harsh as the issue has become more complex following differences between the ANP and JUI-F.

“In view of the above, the Honorable Governor may approve the following revised proposal in terms of the aforesaid Article of the Constitution: Mr. Adnan Jalil be de-notified as Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education; (ii). Mr. Matiullah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs may be appointed as Caretaker Minister and as such the portfolio of Sports, Youth Affairs and Industries and Commerce, may be assigned to him; and (iii) Upon appointment of Mr. Matiullah as Caretaker Minister, Mr Ashrafullah s/o Haji Yaqoot Khan may be appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Technical Education,” it was stated in the summary.

According to the summary, upon approval of the proposal contained in Para-12(ii) of the Summary, the Honorable Governor may also- sign the Order of appointment at Annex-VI; and (ii) indicate a convenient date and time to administer oath of office to the newly appointed caretaker minister.