Deprived of water

I would like to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the lack of running water in Sector 8, North Karachi since the second day of Eidul Azha. It has been almost two weeks since the people of this area have been unable to access running water and nothing has been done to resolve this problem.

The concerned authorities are requested to address this issue and make sure that the water supply in Sector 8, North Karachi is restored. The local administration of the metropolis has changed and people are looking towards them to resolve such basic issues.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi