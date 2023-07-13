10 of a family killed in Lahore house fire tragedy

A Rescue 1122 vehicle stands outside the affected building amid cooling process in this screengrab. — YouTube/Geo News

LAHORE: The charred bodies of 10 members of the same family were recovered from their house in the limits of Bhatti Gate police as the flames raging since early Wednesday were finally doused.

The tragic incident happened due to an explosion in the compressor of the victims’ refrigerator. Only one member of the family managed to escape by jumping off the building. The house had no ventilation to let the smoke out.

The deceased were identified as Sonu, 14, son of Ijaz Hussain, Amber, 25, daughter of Waris Ali, 7-month-old Alam Dar, son of Waris Ali, 7, Monu, 14, son of Ijaz Hussain, Saira Banu, 60, Adil Hussain, 16, son of Babar Ali, Anzal Fatima, 4, daughter of Waris Ali, Sania, 18, daughter of Ijaz Hussain, Seemab, 13, daughter of Ijaz Hussain, and Farzana, 40, wife of Ijaz Hussain.

Babar, the father of Adil, said that his son Adil called him around 2:45am asking for help. He said that his 3-storied house in Noor Mohalla, inside Bhatti Gate, was engulfed by flames and nothing was left by the time they reached the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, the teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and carried out operations. The fire was brought under control after hectic efforts and the bodies were removed and shifted to the mortuary.

A preliminary report of the incident was prepared, according to which the fire started due to a short circuit. Rescue teams were delayed in putting out the fire due to narrow streets and roads. The fire was not reported to police emergency No. 15. The police report stated that the boy who survived the incident was on the roof while all the family members were asleep when the fire broke out. The victims had locked themselves in a room and could not be rescued. The final cause of the fire will be known after the forensic report.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the heirs after identification and medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner. He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and offered his condolences to the heirs of the deceased family.