4 die in Buner road mishap

DAGGAR: Four people, including a woman, died and 11 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles at Ambela Spalum Tangay area in Buner district here on Wednesday.
The local sources said that a passenger coach bearing registration number (NCP 6943) was on its way from Nagrai to Sawari when it collided with an oncoming car while negotiating a sharp turn. The road accident left four people, including a woman, dead and another 11 injured.
The deceased were identified as Alam Khan, Mohammad Gul, Imran Khan and Hamdia. The injured included Noor Islam, Ajwa, Bakht Sawan, Bakht Zeba, Noor Paras (coach driver), Ashmali Khan, Ibrahim, Sakina, Rasheed, Said Ghani, Usman. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar where the condition of one person was said to be critical.
