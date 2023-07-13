Israeli statement proves PTI received funding from anti-Pakistan lobbies: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the latest statement of concern issued by Israel about the human rights situation in Pakistan proved the notion that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had earlier illegally received financial assistance from the Indian and Israeli lobbies.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, he recalled that PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the past London mayoral election had supported his former Jewish brother-in-law instead of supporting the candidate of Pakistani origin.

The information minister said such “secret ties of the PTI with anti-Pakistan foreign lobbies” were very alarming. He said Israel shouldn’t have anything to do with Pakistan nor should it support Khan. He said this was the first time in history that Israel vocally spoke about the internal affairs of Pakistan, which also showed the reality of the PTI chief.

Memon claimed that “the involvement of Khan in such anti-Pakistan affairs” had come to the fore after much delay; otherwise, no patriotic Pakistani would have voted for or supported the PTI chief. He was of the view that the law of the land should come into action against a person who proved to be an agent of anti-Pakistan foreign forces.

He said all the concerned quarters should think about the future of the PTI when it had been proven that its chief had been toeing the agenda of anti-state forces.

Answering a question, Memon said the PPP had done a good job by uniting the MQM and the Jamaat-e-Islami in their opposition to the Sindh government. “We are pleased with this development as the Peoples Party always unites people,” he said.

To another question, he said Sindh would always remain a single province. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had emphatically raised all over the world the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. He said the foreign minister had urged the international community to adopt a global strategy so that nobody could dare to hurt the sentiments of the followers of any religion in the world.