Water release from India: Sutlej water attains dangerous levels at Kasur

LAHORE/KASUR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab issued a “high alert” on Tuesday after India released 208,597 cusecs of water into the Sutlej River and the water level reached dangerous levels at Kasur.

Citing the flood levels below Sutlej in Indian Firozpur, the PDMA said low-level floods were expected in the plains. A spokesperson of the PDMA said that Chenab was in medium flood at Marala Headworks. Many cities in Punjab are expected to receive spells of heavy rain while Chenab and Ravi rivers will be flooded as an incessant downpour in India’s northern states has increased the water discharge towards the downstream areas. The PDMA has issued an alert that India has released 70,614 cusecs of water from Harike Headworks in the Sutlej River. The water will enter Pakistani territory from Kasur. “There is a likelihood of low-level flood at Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan and Vehari,” PDMA spokesman Tasawwur Chaudhry said. “Relief camps have been set up for the localities adjacent to riverbanks.” India had earlier discharged water in the Ravi River at Jassar and, as a result, 61,000 cusecs water entered Pakistan, PDMA said. Punjab Flood Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said India also released 110,568 cusecs in the river from Firozpur. The water will enter Pakistan from Ganda Singhwala in Kasur within a few hours, which is likely to cause a low-level flood in Sutlej. This is the first time in 40 years that a current of over 100,000 will pass through the Sutlej. An emergency situation has been declared from Kasur to Sulemanki until Head Islam. A flood warning has been issued for the Sutlej River, while its water level has reached 17 feet. A water current of 30,000 cusecs is passing through the river right now. Another current of 50,000 cusecs will travel from India through here in the next few hours. The district administration is on high alert. The residents along Sutlej River have been advised to move to safer places. Engine boats have been provided to rescue people in emergency situations.

Punjab Flood Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed ordered the deputy commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari to complete preemptive measures at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the water level in Kikar Post has risen to 18 feet while the discharge of water from Head Ganda Singh has reached 46,000 cusecs. The water level is likely to rise again late at night. More than a dozen villages, including Gati Kaljnar, Chanda Singhwala Nagar, Dhup Suri, were disconnected from the city and the water submerged the land around the riverbanks. On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti along with DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Kasur Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri visited the flood relief camps established at Talwar Post and approved all the arrangements. Rescue Emergency 1122 was directed to increase the number of boats. On this occasion, the DC said the district administration is on high alert to deal with the possible flood situation. All relevant agencies are ready.

The flood relief camp is staffed by Health Department, Rescue 1122, Livestock, Civil Defence and Police and all facilities are being ensured in the flood relief camp. He added that the Rescue Disaster Response Force is on high alert. He ordered that the availability of machinery and other equipment should be ensured, while stocks of petrol and diesel should be available in sufficient quantity for the rescue operation.