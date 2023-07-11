PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Monday.

According to details, Rani Saira Slaeem d/o Raja M Saleem has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biochemistry, Sarwat Halima Haider d/o Ghulam Haider in the subject of Home Economics (Textile and Clothing), Noor-ul-Ain d/o Main M Irshad in the subject of Education, Shamaila Inayat d/o Inayat Bhatti in the subject of Environmental sciences, Uzma Yasin d/o M Yasin the subject of Urdu, Nasir Hussain s/o Irshad Ahmed in the subject of Zoology, Aziza Zia ud Din d/o Zia ud Din in the subject of Zoology, M Subhan Azeem s/o Ghulam Abbas Khan in the subject of Chemical Engineering, Basit Jabbar s/o Jabbar Ismail in the subject of Molecular Biology and Nighat Tahira d/o M Younas in the subject of Arabic.