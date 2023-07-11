Elahi wants bail like Imran, Qureshi

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi addressing a press conference. — Online/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday summoned additional chief secretary and IG prisons for Tuesday (today) on the plea of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi complaining that the jail authorities had deprived him of basic facilities.

Pervaiz, who was present in the court on the orders of Justice Amjad Rafiq, told the court that there were a plethora of problems and victimization in the jail.

The former CM complained that the room where he had been kept for one and a half months was full of insects and foul smell.

He further complained that there was a small washroom in the room and even the ceiling fan had been removed.

Pervaiz told the court that he had been ill and his feet had swollen and requested that he be sent to the Services Hospital.

When the judge asked what other relief he wanted, Pervaiz said he should be given bail like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI chief Imran Khan.

Hearing his demand, the whole court room burst into a laughter. The judge, however, called for order.

Pervaiz requested that he be given the facility of doctor. His lawyer Aamir Saeed said even lawyers were not allowed to meet him.

Meanwhile, PML chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met Parvez Elahi for the third time in jail on Monday. They had met a week ago after Eid.

According to sources, Parvez Elahi is ready to leave the PTI, but Chaudhry Moonis Elahi is not agreeing. During Monday’s meeting, an attempt was made to contact Chaudhry Moonis Elahi by phone in London, but he did not take the call. However, sources close to PTI president dismissed this information.