Sharp rise in prices of vegetables recorded

LAHORE: A sharp rise in the prices of vegetables, almost 100 percent, was recorded during the last week while the rates of some vegetables had increased even more than 100 percent.

The sellers were free to charge exorbitant prices for their commodities from the buyers, with the government authorities seemed uninterested to check the overcharging. The price of milk is fixed at Rs140 per litre, curd at Rs165 per kg while milk is being sold at Rs150-180 per litre and curd at Rs190-220 per kg. So is the case with other edibles.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs406-422 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs633 per kg, and sold Rs660-1100 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg, B-grade by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, and C-grade at Rs44-48 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, B-grade at Rs75-80 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs60-65 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic harnai gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 sold at Rs380-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai gained by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs860-880 per kg sold Rs1200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cucumber local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

Biter gourd was enhanced by Rs63 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price Spinach farm gained by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at 76-80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and Zucchini long gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at 70-74 per kg sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Zucchini local by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs105-140 kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed Rs185-190 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

Lufa price was gained by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg,

Ladyfinger price was gained by Rs55 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs74 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140-150 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Qulfa was further gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, not sold.

Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs20 per lg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, cabbage by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold Rs80-100 per kg.

Carrot Chinese gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs300-320 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs40-50 per bundle.

Pea price was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg. Mangoes unripe gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Beans were gained by Rs85 per kg, fixed at Rs165-190 per kg, sold at Rs400-500 per kg.

Arum was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs78-340 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs240-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was not fixed but sold at Rs350-400 per dozen, A-category reduced by 25 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs240-250 dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs75-80 per dozen, sold at Rs120-150 per dozen.

Dates Irani unchanged at Rs485-505 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 1200 per kg.

Papaya was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs115-170 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg.

Phalsa was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs50-225 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs170-300 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs120-185 per kg, sold at 250-350 per kg.

Litchi was fixed at Rs250-340 per kg, sold at Rs350-600 per kg.

Garma was fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg, Jamblon was fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs120-200 per kg.