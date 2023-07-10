Music and dance parties at weddings banned in Khyber area

BARA: Local religious scholars and elders have banned music and dance performance by transgender persons at weddings and other festive occasions in Zakhakhel of the Khyber tribal district, sources said.

They threatened a social boycott of those who would violate the decision.

The decision was made at a meeting of the various religious and social figures arranged in the Sultankhel area on Friday evening.

It was attended by a number of Ulema, including Mufti Ismat-ur- Rehman Junaidi, Maulana Khadim Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Aqib, Mufti Majeedullah, Mufti Mufarreq Shah, councillor Azizullah Afridi, chairman of Landikotal Welfare Organization, Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Ilyas and others. The speakers expressed displeasure at the frequent music and transgender dancing parties at wedding ceremonies in Landikotal.

They said the act was not only un-Islamic but also against our culture and traditions, hence banned them in Zakhakhel area. The speakers called upon the masses to honour the decision, adding those who would violate it would face the social boycott. The decision was made in writing and was signed by all the participants of the meeting.

It stated that neither religious scholars will attend the marriage party, nor will they solemnize nikah (marriage contract) of the bridegrooms who will organize music and dancing parties at their weddings and other gatherings.

The Ulema will not offer funeral prayers for the deceased, relating to the family which was found violating the decision.

The elders announced the festive firing as illegal as well and asked the people to avoid it at marriages.