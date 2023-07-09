Five killed, 30 injured over land dispute in Kurram

PARACHINAR: At least five persons were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries when armed men belonging to Bohshera and Dandar tribes traded fire over a land dispute here on Saturday.

Police sources said that a dispute over land and construction was running between the Bohshera and Dandar tribes in the surrounding areas of Parachinar.

They said that people equipped with sophisticated weapons exchanged fire on Friday, which continued till Saturday morning.

As a result, five persons were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries in the clash.

The dead were identified as Wahab, Ali Muhammad, Hussain Alikhel, Abdul Wali and Muhammad Islam.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Sadda and Parachinar where the doctors said that three of the injured were in a precarious condition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and District Police Officer Muhammad Imran said that the district administration and police along with elders of the area have effected ceasefire between the warring tribes and vacated their bunkers.

They said that jirgas were being held to settle the dispute once and for all.