Gold prices up Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,800 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs207,800 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,543 to Rs178,155.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $23 to $1,905 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,126.20.