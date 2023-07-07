Gold prices up Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,800 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs207,800 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,543 to Rs178,155.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $23 to $1,905 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,480 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,126.20.
KARACHI: The rupee on Thursday gained against the dollar amid a sluggish demand from importers and a positive...
KARACHI: Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has conducted an online on the spot...
New York: US financial technology group Fidelity National Information Services has agreed to sell a majority stake in...
LAHORE: Pakistan is a skill starved country with low literacy rates. To improve literacy, the focus must be on quality...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association has written a letter to the Federal Ministry of National Food...
BENGALURU: The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by a quarter-point for a second straight meeting to 5.00...