Greenshirts training camp starts in Lahore from tomorrow

KARACHI: The next phase of training of Pakistan hockey team would be started from Monday in Lahore, at National Hockey Stadium. The Green Shirts are to participate in The Asian champions Trophy in Chennai in India later this month.

PHF has already shortlisted 25 players from the first phase of the training camp in which 45 players participated.

The Asian champions trophy is the last opportunity to test the skills of the players and identify their shortcomings before the Asian Games 2023 in China.

The Asian Games for Pakistan hockey team is most important event as far as its qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 is concerned. Pakistan must get at least third position in the Asian Games to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

According to the PHF sources, the 4th Chief of Naval Staff Cup will be held in Lahore from July 9 to July 18.

The Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be held in Rawalpindi from August 15 to August 22.

Pakistan will participate in the Men's and Women's Five A Side World Qualifying Round in Salalah, Oman, from September 24 to 4.

Asian Games 2023 in China will be held from September 23 to October 8.

The National Hockey Championship will be held in Rawalpindi from 9th to 18th October in association with Pakistan Army Welfare Trust, sources said.

The 11th Sultan Johar Junior Men’s Asia Cup will be held from October 27 to November 4th in Malaysia.

PHF has confirmed the participation in the 11th Sultan Johor Junior Men's Asia Cup, as it would be good for Junior hockey team to finalise their preparation for Junior world cup 2023 in Malaysia.

The junior team will participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 from December 5 to 16.

The Chief of Army Staff Interclub Hockey Championship is also scheduled in December.