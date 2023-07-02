SSWMB buries 91,752 tonnes of offal during Eidul Azha

During the three days of the Eidul Azha festival, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) transported roughly 91,752 tonnes of sacrificial animal remains to the trenches dug at the landfill sites.

The SSWMB said in a press statement that the clearing process of the various collection points of sacrificial animal entrails would continue late into the night.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the SSWMB managing director visited different areas of the city and monitored the operation of removing animal remains. Wahab directed the officials to get the collection points cleared as soon as possible.

According to the details shared by the SSWMB, until 3pm on Saturday around 91,752 tonnes of sacrificial animal remains was dumped at the landfill sites. The animal entrails were buried in the trenches in a secure way.

In District East 20,355 tonnes of animal remains was collected to disposed of at the landfill sites, in District Central 19,285 tonnes, in District South 17,389 tonnes, in District Keamari 9,917 tonnes, in District Malir 9,616 tonnes, in District West 8,678 tonnes and in District Korangi 6,512 tonnes.

The trenches were dug up at the landfill sites of Jam Chakro, Gondpas and GTS Sharafi Goth. The SSWMB, which is responsible for handling the removal of offal during Eid, received 996 complaints on their complaint number (1128) and WhatsApp number. The SSWMB said that it swiftly responded to all the complaints.

As for the collection points, the SSWMB sprayed limestone and antibacterial chemicals as soon as they were cleared. The board had set up 106 different collection points throughout the city. Dumpers, loaders, trucks and other vehicles were deployed at all the collection points to move animal remains to the landfill sites in a timely manner.

Mayor Wahab and Saddar Town Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh visited different areas of the Saddar town municipal corporation (TMC) during the three days of Eid and supervised the work of removing the waste of sacrificial animals.

Sheikh, while briefing the mayor, said that the Saddar and Lyari TMCs, with the full support of the SSWMB, immediately removed offal during the Eid holidays, and made the best cleaning arrangements. After that, disinfectants were sprayed.

On the occasion of the Eidul Azha prayers, special cleaning arrangements were made on the sides of the venues of the prayers, mosques and imambargahs, and on the roads leading to graveyards.

Arrangements were made for Eid prayers at six venues: the Sheikh Hayat Park, Hazara Mohalla, Rangiwara; the Gabol Park, Kalakot, Lyari; the Maulvi Usman Park, Football Ground, Tannery Road; the Ghousia Park, Agra Taj Colony; the Sarbazi Football Ground, Sango Lane, Lyari; and the Lyari Football Stadium, Phool Patti Lane.

The staff assigned to the emergency centre established to solve the public’s complaints related to the removal of garbage were busy carrying out their duties during the three days of Eid.

Wahab said that the public’s positive response to the Eid operation and the acceptance of the work of the local bodies is a source of satisfaction for them.

He said that due to the hard work and efforts of the elected representatives, and the officers and staff of the local bodies, the people have received enough relief related to local affairs during Eid. This journey of public service will continue, he added.