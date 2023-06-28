Two die in roof collapse

LAHORE:Around two people were killed and five injured when roof of an iron warehouse collapsed in Manawan here Tuesday. Six people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Manawan Hospital. Two of the injured could not survive. They were identified as Zaib Imran, 16, and Saif Ullah, 18. The injured have been identified as Farrukh, 40, Ahmad Nawaz 40, Danish Ashiq, 32 and M. Waqas, 32.