AIOU unveils admission plan for autumn 2023

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued an action plan for the admissions of Autumn Semester 2023 for the convenience and guidance of students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

According to the AIOU, Information Counters will be set up to provide information related to admissions to students in all regional offices including the main campus of the university, Facilitation Centres are also being activated in regional offices to guide students. AIOU will also set up Prospectus sale points across the country to facilitate the students at the nearest places to their residences.

Admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will commence from July 15, while the admissions for the second phase will start from September 1 across the country. The programs offered in the first phase include Matric (General), Matric (Dars-e-Nizami), Matric (Open Courses), FA (General), FA (Dars-e-Nizami), FA (Open Courses), I. Com, middle tech, certificate courses BS, MBA, MPhil/MS and PhD programs. It is pertinent to mention here that BS, MBA, MPhil/MS and PhD are face-to-face and merit-based programs.