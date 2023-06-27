Health minister presides over meeting to review arrangements on Eid in Murree

Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting to review the arrangements on Eidul Azha, at Jinnah House, Murree, says a press release.

Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Liaquat Ali Chatha, RPO (Rawalpindi) Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO Khalid Hamdani, ADCR (Murree) Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz and others were also present on this occasion. In the meeting, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, District Administration, Highways, Forests, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Health and other related departments briefed about their plans.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the arrangements for Eidul Azha in Murree are satisfactory and all administrative officers and departments are actively working.

He said that for the convenience of tourists, mobile clinics will be established at Patriata and Lower Topa in Murree, which will have first aid medical equipment and doctors and paramedical staff who will be able to provide medical help in any emergency. He said that June, July and August are peak tourist months in Murree and the local hospital requires more medical staff in view of which THQ Murree has been provided with 14 nurses from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology who daily move to Murree on special transport.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that cleanliness, security and traffic management plans will be strictly followed and tourists will be provided with all possible facilities. He said that 18 departments in seven facility centres and one control room are on alert to help tourists and important places of Murree are being monitored with 26 CCTV cameras.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha said that active planning has been done to deal with problems like traffic, less parking space and landslides, and immediate alerts will also be issued. He said that double parking is prohibited on the roads and the number of vehicles entering and exiting Murree is being counted regularly and if the number of vehicles inside Murree exceeds eight thousand, the arrival of tourists will be controlled immediately. RPO (Rawalpindi) Syed Khurram Ali said that 700 police force and 300 traffic wardens are on alert in Murree and are performing security and traffic management duties. He said Murree has been divided into three security zones while Dolphin Force also patrols on motorbikes.