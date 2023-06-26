Punjab CM seeks plan to improve livestock produce, export

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office here on Sunday in which steps to increase livestock production along with increasing livestock exports were reviewed.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive plan to bring improvements in livestock and dairy development across Punjab. It was decided during the meeting to take steps on an emergency basis for the promotion of meat and poultry industry in Punjab.

Caretaker CM while directing to formulate a comprehensive policy with regard to meat export stated that obstacles to the promotion of beef, mutton and poultry industry would be removed. The meeting decided to declare Bahawalpur as ‘Meat Division’ of Punjab. He was informed that foreign exchange amounting to billions of dollars could be earned with the export of meat and poultry in Punjab. Latest modus operandi of semen protection, farm management and vaccinations are essential to adopt. Halal certification of livestock production and traceability is a mandatory step for exports.

The Punjab province has the capability to export livestock and dairy products to Saudi Arabia and China amounting to billions of dollars. Poultry industry will have to be driven towards latest mechanisation. Fawad Mukhtar, Naveed Iqbal and Professor Talat Naseer Pasha gave a briefing and put forth their recommendations. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Planning & Development Chairman, Secretaries of Local Government and Finance departments and the officials concerned attended the meeting. Famous businessman Syed Yawar Ali participated in the meeting via a video link.