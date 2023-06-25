KWSB takes action against illegal hydrant

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) conducted an operation against an illegal water hydrant near Sohrab Goth on Thursday, after it was found to be operating under the supervision of a policeman.

According to a press statement released by the water board, the operation was carried out on instructions from Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, the chief operating officer (CEO) of the KWSB.

The operation was led by the KWSB’s Leader Team A, with Tabish Raza Hasnain, the incharge officer of the board’s Anti- Theft Cell, and Mushtaq Ahmed, the executive engineer of HTM Division, at the helm.

During the raid, the team discovered the illegal water hydrant operating near Jamali Bridge. Two tankers with the registration numbers TUA 615 and JT 3699 were caught in the act of filling water from the illegal hydrants. The tankers were subsequently handed over to the police and taken to the Site Super Highway Police Station.

Hasnain revealed that according to their sources, the illegal hydrant had been siphoning water from the 54-inch diameter water board line. Shockingly, the operation uncovered that a policeman was allegedly overseeing the operation of the hydrant. A case has been registered against him at the relevant police station.