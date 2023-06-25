Amir Muqam escapes attack as police challenge suspects

BISHAM: The local residents and police aborted a planned attack on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam in Kuknar area in Martung Tehsil of Shangla district on Saturday.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed that they had planted an improvised explosive device to target the convoy of Amir Muqam but that did not explode due to a technical fault and he safely passed by the area.

PMLN leader Amir Muqam had gone to his home Shangla district where he inaugurated a NADRA office and other uplift projects in various areas of Martung Tehsil. He was coming back when local residents reported to the police about the presence of five suspected persons, who were apparently waiting to attack the convoy of Amir Muqam in Kuknar area.

The police swung into action and chased the suspects during which the cops and the suspects also traded fire. However, the PMLN leader remained safe and his convoy was safely shifted to the designated site.

District Police Officer Sahibzada Sajjad said the police had launched a search operation to arrest the suspected persons.

When contacted, Amir Muqam said that he remained safe and was now on way to Islamabad. He said that the suspected persons were present in the area, who were challenged by the police.

Amir Muqam said that an IED blast had been carried out on him at the same place some years ago in which seven persons, including policemen, had embraced martyrdom.

“I have faced seven attacks in the past but I am still alive because Allah has fixed a certain time for death,” he said, vowing that he would continue serving his people at all costs.