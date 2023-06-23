SSWMB finalises steps to dispose of sacrificial animals’ entrails

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has completed all the measures to bury animal remains on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

For the facilitation of the public, a complaint centre has been established in every district of the city, announced the managing director of the solid waste management board, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, on Thursday.

He said that in order to ensure safe burial of animal remains during Eidul Azha, trenches were being dug up at the three landfill sites of the SSWMB: Jam Chakro, Gondpas and Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) Sharafi Goth. “The digging of trenches is in its final phase,” he said.

The managing director held a meeting in this regard with all the deputy directors and officials of private contractors responsible for the disposal of garbage.

The managing director sought details of the vehicles to be used in the animal remain disposal operation during Eidul Azha. He said that the registration numbers of all the vehicles, including Suzuki pickups, phone numbers of their drivers and other details of labourers should be submitted with the SSWMB office. He directed the officials to provide as much relief as possible to the citizens.

He said the SSWMB staff would go from door to door to collect animal entrails on the occasion of Eidul Azha. At the designated collection points of the SSWMB, its staff would be deployed who would timely transport the remains to the landfill sites. It would be made sure that as soon as offal is removed from the collection sites, lime stones and antibacterial chemicals are sprayed there without any delay.

As for the formation of complaint centres, he said, there is one in every district and its details are being shared on the board’s social media accounts and in the print media. At their helpline 1128 there will be SSWMB staff round the clock – shift-wise.

He requested the citizens to lodge their complaints in their zones. They’ve issued a WhatsApp number 0318-1030851 and phone number 02199333702 for any complaints.