Urdu journalism conference today

Islamabad:Urdu lovers from all over the country will gather in capital city to participate in the second one-day International Urdu Journalism Conference and book fair to be inaugurated today (Wednesday) by the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam.

Organised by the National Language Promotion Department, the international conference and book fair will be held from June 21, 2023, in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The conference will consist of three sessions. The chief guest of the inaugural session will be the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Heritage and Culture Division, Engineer Ameer Muqam. He will also inaugurate the book fair, manuscript exhibition, model library and the Alpha Version Machine Translation, OCR & ASR Softwares on this occasion. Federal Secretary of the Division Farina Mazhar, Director General Dr. Rashid Hameed, Iftikhar Arif, Mujib ur Rahman Shami, Raza Ali Abidi (UK), Hafeez ullah Niazi, Ashfaq Hussain (Canada) and Saleem Safi will also express their views at the inaugural session.