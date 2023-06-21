Shakarparian bicycle track to be reopened on Sunday

Islamabad: A newly rehabilitated cycle track in Shakarparian will be inaugurated on Sunday and it will provide visitors with an opportunity to enjoy a green, calm, and serene environment in an eco-friendly manner.

A high official of the civic agency inspected the track and showed its satisfaction with the quality of work done by the environment wing. He hoped that the cycle track would help reduce the number of vehicles coming to Shakarparian because many visitors would prefer to use bicycles to enjoy themselves in a befitting manner.

An awareness campaign will also be launched to inform the people about the benefits of the use of bicycles not only on their health but also on the air quality and the natural environment. Many organizations working for the protection of the natural environment have asked the people, especially those belonging to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come and enjoy the cycle track in Shakarparian.

A recently inaugurated pump cycle track in F-9 Park attracted people especially youngsters that proved that the residents are quite keen to use eco-friendly modes of transportation. There is also a suggestion to build cycle tracks on those roads especially from Rawal Chowk to Tramri where a large number of students usually use bikes and vehicles to get to their educational institutions. The cycle tracks will encourage them to use bicycles instead of carbon-emitting bikes and vehicles.

An official said "We are developing cycle tracks in the city to encourage the people to avoid using carbon-emitting vehicles. It is necessary to reduce carbon prints in the green capital that is already facing many issues like air pollution." He said, "The safety of bicycle riders is a must on main roads and when they will feel secure and safe then they will definitely turn towards the use of bicycles for their routine affairs."