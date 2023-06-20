Man awarded 25-year jail term for attacking police

An anti-terrorism court has awarded 25-year imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to an armed assault on police.

Daniyal was found guilty of engaging in a shootout with police with the intention to kill, causing firearm injury to a constable and terrorism within the jurisdiction of the Bahadurabad police station in January this year.

The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, announced his judgement after recording evidence and final arguments from the defence and prosecution sides.

He also imposed a fine of Rs115,000 on the convict, and on default, he would have to undergo additional 10-month imprisonment.

The judge remarked that the prosecution successfully proved its charges against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

According to the prosecution, on January 7, 2023, four men riding two motorcycles fired indiscriminately at the police when they were signalled to stop in the Bahadurabad area, as a result of which a constable was injured. One of the accused was also wounded when the personnel returned fire. However, the accused had managed to flee the scene.

State prosecutor Ghulam Murtaza Metlo contended that the accused, Daniyal, who was apprehended in another case, confessed to his involvement in the armed attack on the Bahadurabad police, after which he was charge-sheeted in the present case. He said there was sufficient evidence to corroborate charges against the accused, pleading with the judge to punish him according to the law.

However, the defence lawyer argued that his client was innocent and had falsely been implicated in the present case. The court was requested to acquit him of the charges.

An FIR was lodged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Bahadurabad police station.