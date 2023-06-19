PU staff body rejects finance dept’s notification

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned the university administration for adopting Punjab Finance Department’s June 1 notification observing that the Punjab government employees who are set to retire will suffer heavy financial losses in the form of leave encashment/pension as the payments will be made as per the initial rather than the running basic pay of that scale.

In a press statement, PUASA secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi condemned the Punjab University administration for instantly adopting the said notification without any deliberations and approval by the statutory bodies.

Dr Magsi said it was quite unfortunate that the university administration was creating unnecessary hurdles in providing financial benefits to its employees and exploiting the situation under the guise of bureaucracy, and did not hesitate in adopting the notifications which are meant for financial losses - the withdrawal of time scale promotions in the recent past.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA Punjab has also rejected the Punjab government notification regarding LPR leave encashment. In a statement, FAPUASA Punjab president Engr Prof Dr Azhar Naeem said that PUASA and FAPUASA Punjab will support PU employees and all government employees of Punjab in this matter. He also termed the move a financial murder of the government employees and appealed to the Chief Minister to immediately de-notify the notification and increase the salaries of all employees according to the federal government budget.

Quran Khawani for Khalilur Rehman

Death anniversary of Muhammad Khalilur Rehman will be observed at Akbar Khalil residence at New Iqbal Park tomorrow (Tuesday). Dua will be offered at 4PM after Quran Khawani. Khalilur Rehman was Director National Reconstruction, founding member of Halqa Arbab-e-Zouq, Secretary Pakistan Writers Guild.

111 PHP ASIs promoted

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:Departmental Promotion Board approved the promotion of 111 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the post of Sub-Inspectors in Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).

Around 125 cases were considered for departmental promotion. Out of which 111 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors. A ceremony was held to install the badges of the promoted Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at the PHP headquarters. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Karim, and other officers pinned ranks badges on 111 sub-inspectors and 25 assistant sub-inspectors to new posts.