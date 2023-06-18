Musical show on mother tongues of Pakistan held at PNCA

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) arranged a musical function adored with musical tunes from the mother tongues of Pakistan.

Crooners performed in Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki Sindhi, and Dhatki languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayub Jamali, Director-General, PNCA, said that every human being loves the Mother Tongue which offers one an identity and a sense of belonging. He said that more than 70 languages and dialects are spoken in Pakistan each having its own colour.

Ashfaq Chandio, General Secretary, ICF, in his keynote address narrating the aims and objectives of the programme said that art, culture, and literature cannot progress without the development and expansion of linguistic diversity. He observed that the different languages of the country are like flowers in a bouquet. Other speakers stressed the importance of all languages spoken in different regions of the country is equally important which provides bases for our National Language Urdu.

They said that writings, songs, literature, and music in all these languages give a message of love, affection, welfare, and unity. Cultural dances were presented by the PNCA Performing Art Group in the second part of the programme. Singer Tayyaba Gul enthralled the audience with her melodious renditions. Haji Faqir presented a Sindhi tune and Jahangir Sagar presented a Punjabi folk instrumental on violin. Barkat Faqir moved the audience to applause with his geets, ghazals, and Sindhi Kafis in the end. It was a presentation enjoyed by all participants including performers and spectators.