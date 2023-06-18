ACE summons PTI chairman tomorrow

ACE summons the PTI chairman tomorrow.—Twitter

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has once again summoned the former prime minister and PTI chairman for June 19.

Additionally, the sister and brother-in-law of the former prime minister have also been directed to appear before the Anti-Corruption Directorate General in Khanewal.

The notice of summons has been affixed to the residence in Zaman Park, according to the Anti-Corruption spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that ACE possesses clear evidence of the former prime minister’s involvement in a land scandal. Furthermore, Bani Gala exerted pressure on revenue officers for illegal transfer of land, the spokesperson claimed.