PMLN, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (R) — AFP/ Twitter

LAHORE: Rifts emerged between ruling coalition partners — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — over administrative issues in Punjab, it has learnt.

Sources told Geo News on Thursday that PPP leaders had complained to party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the Punjab caretaker government was not paying heed to their requests regarding administrative issues in the province.

The PPP members shared their concerns with Bilawal regarding the Punjab interim government, saying that their requests were not being entertained by officials in the province. They said the Punjab officials made a “hundred excuses” whenever they were asked for anything, insiders added.

The PPP members, as per the sources, said they could not even get a patchwork on a road done, let alone get a Station House Officer (SHO) transferred within the province.

On the other hand, they said PMLN leaders’ requests were resolved in no time by the Punjab bureaucracy. Moreover, they said a former principal secretary to the prime minister was now a secretary to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi “who does not resolve our issues”. They added that banners put up for Zardari’s welcome were also removed by the provincial authorities.Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker CM Naqvi has suddenly left for Dubai with sources saying he is likely to meet Zardari, who is there for an eye operation.