Karachi PTI president goes missing

KARACHI: Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Muhammad Akram Cheema went missing on the night between Thursday and Friday.Cheema was recently made the city chief of the party after the resignation of Aftab Siddiqui from the post during the mass departures from the party following the May 9 riots.Following Cheema’s disappearance, the PTI issued a statement and expressed the suspicion that he was whisked away by law enforcement agencies. The party said Cheema’s family had no clue about his whereabouts.Reaction to Cheema’s disappearance, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub tweeted: “Strongly condemn the arrest of Akram Cheema MNA and President PTI Karachi by this Imported Government and its stooges in the shape of Sindh Government.”