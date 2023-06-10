Missing Hindu girl from Qazi Ahmed recovered, Sindh Assembly informed

KARACHI: Just a day after the Sindh Assembly witnessed a heated debate on the issue of incidents of kidnapping and forced conversion of girls belonging to the Hindu community in the province, the House was informed on Friday that a teenage Hindu girl who had recently gone missing from Qazi Ahmed town of the province had been recovered.Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza informed the concerned lawmakers about this development at the outset of the assembly proceedings.She said the missing girl from the Hindu community, Sohana Sharma, had been traced and the government wanted to bring her into its protective custody. The girl was currently present at the Women Police Station, Nawabshah, Shehla said.

She added that the government fully owned such children whose safety was endangered and the women development department had been actively working for the recovery of missing girls.Sanjay Perwani, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA elected on a reserved seat for minorities, appreciated all the quarters who had made efforts for the recovery of the missing girl from Qazi Ahmed. He said it was a good sign that collective efforts had been made for the recovery of the kidnapped girlSindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essran, greeted the entire House on the recovery of the girl. He said the Hindu fraternity of the province particularly deserved greetings in this regard. Essrani told the House that he had been constantly in touch with the Sindh inspector general of police for the safe recovery of the missing girl. He assured the lawmakers that the Sindh government stood fully committed to resolving the issues of the religious minorities in the province.